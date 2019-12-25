WION Dispatch: 7,200 para troops recalled from J&K, move after security meet on J&K

Four months after the abrogation of Article 370 that revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, government sources said a decision has been taken to recall troops in the valley with immediate effect. Around 72,000 troops of the paramilitary has been recalled. The decision was taken after a full security review of the Kashmir situation on December 24. The high-level review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir discussed the security situation in the newly carved out Union Territory besides development matters. #JammuAndKashmir #J&K #ParamilitaryTroops