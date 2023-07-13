Will Ukraine ever join the alliance?

A picture speaks a thousand words and a photo from the NATO Summit with Zelensky standing is one such photo. He is seemingly lost in thoughts and planning the steps he needs to take in the future. Zelensky wanted the shield of NATO which he hoped might ease all of his pain. But the message from the 31-nation block was pretty clear, they will continue to arm Ukraine but as it is Ukraine's war Ukraine will have to fight it alone. To understand this better watch this interview with senior journalist Tatyana Kukhareva.