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War secretary Pete Hegseth attend Veterans Day memo

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 12, 2026, 20:44 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 20:44 IST
War secretary Pete Hegseth attend Veterans Day memo
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends Wreath-laying, Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 11, 2026. PeteHegseth #VeteransDay #ArlingtonNationalCemetery

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