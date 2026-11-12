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War secretary Pete Hegseth attend Veterans Day memo
War secretary Pete Hegseth attend Veterans Day memo
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 12, 2026, 20:44 IST
| Updated:
Nov 12, 2026, 20:44 IST
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends Wreath-laying, Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 11, 2026. PeteHegseth #VeteransDay #ArlingtonNationalCemetery
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