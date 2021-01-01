Vocal critic of Beijing, Jimmy Lai remands by Hong Kong court again

Jan 01, 2021, 12.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hong Kong's court remanded tycoon Jimmy Lai, the most high profile Hong-Konger will be in custody until another bail hearing on 1st of February. Jimmy Lai is the vocal critic of Beijing. Taiwan activists voice objection against Lai's remand.
