LIVE TV

US-China hold high-level military talks after a year-long hall

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Beijing stopped the talks in late 2022. US President Joe Biden & China President Xi Jinping agreed to resume talks last month. General Charles 'CQ' Brown speaks with general Liu Zhenli.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos