videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
US-China hold high-level military talks after a year-long hall
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 22, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Beijing stopped the talks in late 2022. US President Joe Biden & China President Xi Jinping agreed to resume talks last month. General Charles 'CQ' Brown speaks with general Liu Zhenli.
trending now
Artificial Intelligence: Job killer or job creator? | 82% professionals fear job loss due to AI
Excess global supply pushes China into deflation
France's Emmanuel Macron invited to be chief guest at India Republic Day 2024
ABBA's virtual show boosts London's economy to the tune of $225 million
Russia pours billions into domestic aircraft industry amid sanctions
recommended videos
China bans exports of some rare-earth processing tech
Walmart to pump $600 million into Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas rules out any more hostage releases until Israel agrees to end war
South Korea & Japan rekindle economic dialogue after 8-year pause
US and China military leaders speak for the first time in over a year
recommended videos
China bans exports of some rare-earth processing tech
Walmart to pump $600 million into Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas rules out any more hostage releases until Israel agrees to end war
South Korea & Japan rekindle economic dialogue after 8-year pause