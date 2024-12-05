#GRAVITAS | On Wednesday morning, the 50-year-old CEO of UnitedHealth Insurance division, Brian Thompson, was shot and killed outside a midtown Manhattan hotel in what authorities described as a 'premeditated, targeted attack'. Reports indicate that unsettling markings were discovered on bullet shell casings at a crime scene with the words 'Deny', 'Defend', and 'Depose' inscribed on them. Watch this video to find out more.