UN: Russian official sought by International Criminal Court speaks at meet on Ukraine | Details

US, UK, Albania & Malta walked out on Russia's envoy for children's rights as she spoke via video to the UN security council members. The int'l criminal court wants to arrest Russian official maria lvova-belova on war crime charges. UK & UK blocked the informal meeting on Ukraine, convened by Russia, from being webcast by UN. Ukraine accuses Russia of having abducted, and forcibly deported kids since it began its invasion more than a year ago.