/U.S. Tariffs spark new friction with China: Xi to meet Trump in September

Published: Jul 24, 2026, 21:27 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 21:27 IST
Fresh U.S. tariffs are creating new tensions between Washington and Beijing ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in September. The latest trade friction comes amid ongoing disagreements over tariffs, technology, supply chains and market access. As the world's two largest economies prepare for high-stakes talks, investors and policymakers are closely watching whether the summit can ease tensions or deepen the rivalry.