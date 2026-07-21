Truth API: Profit meets presidency

Trump Media & Technology Group has launched Truth API, a premium licensed data feed that gives banks, financial institutions, and high-frequency trading firms the fastest access to posts from Truth Social's most influential accounts, including U.S. President Donald Trump. The company says the service is designed for organizations where milliseconds matter, allowing institutional clients to receive market-moving updates faster than regular Truth Social notifications. Truth API also marks Trump Media's first major step into the financial data licensing business, opening a new revenue stream beyond social media.