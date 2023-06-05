Tiananmen anniversary : Hong Kong police detain activists on anniversary of massacre

More than a dozen, including a woman carrying a bouquet of flowers and a guy holding a candle, have been detained by Hong Kong police on suspicion of "breaching public peace" as a result of a crackdown on commemorations of the anniversary of the massacre in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. The major vigils remembering the anniversary of the brutal crackdown by Chinese military on pro-democracy protesters have been suppressed in Hong Kong due to restrictions; as a result, places like Taipei, London, New York, and Berlin are now the only ones left to honour the memory of June 4, 1989.