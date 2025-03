Haldiram’s, India’s leading ethnic snacks company, Is set to sell an additional 5 percent stake for around 500 million dollars as part of its pre-IPO placement. This comes after Singapore-based Temasek secured a 10 percent stake in the company for 1 billion dollars, valuing Haldiram’s at 10 billion dollars. With multiple foreign buyers eyeing a stake in the company, the question is: is Haldiram’s shifting its base?