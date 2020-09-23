Tata vs Mistry: Shapoorji Pallonji group says 'time to seperate'

Sep 23, 2020, 09.15 AM(IST)
Shapoorji Pallonji group said in the Supreme Court Tuesday that it would exit from Tata Sons, provided it gets an “early resolution” and a “fair, equitable solution” in the protracted legal battle between the two sides.