NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are back on Earth after 286 days in space. What was meant to be a short mission turned into a long ordeal due to severe technical issues with their spacecraft. They finally returned on board a spacecraft on the 19th of March. The world celebrated their safe return, but new images have sparked some serious concerns about Sunita Williams' health. Photos released by NASA show Williams looking very frail, with thinner wrists, a gaunt face, and noticeably grayer hair.