South Africa seeks Interpol's assistance for Gupta's arrest in graft case

Jun 04, 2021, 12:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa is seeking Interpol assistance with the Gupta brothers. Rajesh and Atul Gupta, their wives are accused of diverting millions of dollars from a poverty alleviation program.
