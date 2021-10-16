Russian affairs expert Fred Weir shares his views on UK-Russia warship faceoff

Oct 16, 2021, 10:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
There was a tense faceoff between warships from the United States and Russia. The incident occurred during Russian-Chinese wargames in the Sea of Japan. Listen in to what Fred Weir, Russian affairs expert has to say.
