Russia watches as US arms Ukraine with Patriot defence system; French armoured vehicles now in use

Late last year, the US said it would provide Ukraine with patriot air defence system as Russia pounded energy infrastructure from the air. Back then, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the announcement, saying Moscow will find an 'antidote'. Germany announced in January that it was following the United States in sending one of the advanced missile defence batteries to Ukraine. The Netherlands said it would supply parts of a patriot air defence system to Ukraine, specifically two launchers and missiles. Meanwhile, the new US aid package also includes munitions for the Himars precision rocket system, anti-tank mines, and over nine million rounds of small arms ammunition. According to the US State Department, the latest package brings total aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion to more than $35.4 billion. Separately, the Ukrainian army said that France's Light AMX-10 RC armoured fighting vehicles were already in service.