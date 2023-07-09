Russia-Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelensky visits snake island to mark 500 days of war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
In a video message from a Black Sea island that has come to represent Ukraine's tenacity in the face of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the nation's warriors on Saturday as the war entered its 500th day.

