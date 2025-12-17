/Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine's military chief claims control over 90% of Kupiansk

Published: Dec 17, 2025, 20:49 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 20:49 IST
Kremlin Warns Europe: Russia has captured Kupiansk in a significant advance, but Ukrainian President Zelensky dismissed the setback as the country continues to resist. Europe is now preparing to send troops to Ukraine, prompting Moscow to issue strong warnings and draw a red line against direct involvement. The Kremlin claims Europe is hindering peace efforts, escalating tensions as the war enters a new phase with broader international stakes.