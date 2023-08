In a race with India to the south pole of the moon, a potential source of water to support a future human presence there, Russia will launch its first lunar lander in 47 years on Friday. Four weeks after India launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, which is scheduled to settle at the pole on August 23, the launch will take place from the Vostochny cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow.