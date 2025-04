Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa was rocked by a massive overnight drone assault launched by Russian forces. As the war grinds on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed for talks, urging Moscow to agree to a ceasefire on civilian targets. According to a post on the Kremlin website, the Russian president said Russia is "always positive about a ceasefire" when answering a question about the Easter truce from the media.