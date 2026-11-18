Published: Nov 18, 2026, 21:14 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2026, 21:14 IST
Jensen Huang is reportedly seeking a return as CEO of Nvidia, the chipmaking giant he co-founded decades ago. His departure had left longtime finance chief Colette Kress in charge as interim CEO, while questions emerged over the growing influence of Huang's daughter, Madison Huang. Reports also point to disagreements between the two women over business decisions, raising fresh questions about Nvidia's leadership and future direction.