Reports: Ban on TikTok & PubG within three months, Taliban's regressive restrictions back in place

Published: Sep 19, 2022, 02:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Taliban in Afghanistan has come up with a new diktat this time. It's a crackdown on Tiktok and Pubg applications. According to Afghanistan media reports, both the applications will be banned within the next three months.
Read in App