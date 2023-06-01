Record-level of youth unemployment as 11.6 million graduates jobless in China

While National Security remains a priority in China the youth is suffering the worst blow. 11.6 million graduates have walked out of their colleges to a market with no jobs. The country saw the worst level of youth unemployment this April, over 20 percent of 16 to 24-year-old job Seekers were unable to find work. The labor market is looking increasingly hostile. China's economy is suffering from a strange mismatch between jobs available and the qualifications of the job seekers, there is no Bridge here.