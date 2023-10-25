Prestige battle for frontline city of Avdiivka intensifies

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
The Israel-Palestine conflict has grabbed the global headlines for the past two weeks. The worldwide, incessant coverage of the conflict has somewhat pushed the Russia-Ukraine war to the fringes of public consciousness. But the war trudges on, one horrific day at a time. The much-touted Ukrainian spring offensive hasn't quite yielded the desired result for the Ukrainians. And now, Russian troops have launched a major offensive on the strategic, eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka. Considered a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since 2014, the Ukrainian soldiers defending Avdiivka are now bracing for a massive Russian attack. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.

