Parliamentary elections in Africa's last monarch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Eswatini's government has hailed the election of 59 MPs to the lower house of parliament as free and fair. The elections are unlikely to offer any political change to the kingdom, with the MPs serving in a purely advisory role to the monarch. All legislation in the country is approved by King Mswati III who has the absolute right of veto.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos