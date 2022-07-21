Pakistan's ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin criticises Sharif government

PTI senator Shaukat Tarin said that the people of Pakistan have lost faith in the in the ruling Sharif government. Former PM Imran Khan and his aides have been demanding Shehbaz Sharif's exit.
