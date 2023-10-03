Oxfordshire Explosion: Lightning strike causes fire at recycling plant biogas tank

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Workers have been fighting a fire all night that began at a food waste recycling facility after a lightning strike resulted in a massive gas explosion. At 19:20 BST on Monday, a tank at the Severn Trent Green Power facility in Cassington, Oxfordshire, was struck; the resulting explosion of gases ignited the tank.

