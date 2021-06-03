LIVE TV
Over 50 million Pfizer vaccines ready to be delivered to India: Source
Jun 03, 2021, 11:50 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Nearly 50-60 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine are ready to be delivered to India even as talks continue for a "partial indemnity" on the impact of the vaccine with New Delhi.
