/Norway PM Store Tells Donald Trump Norway 100 KM from Russian Nukes

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has delivered one of the strongest public articulations yet of why Norway sees NATO not as charity, but as mutual self-interest. In remarks shared publicly this week, Støre said he told US President Donald Trump while looking directly in his “eyes” that Russian nuclear weapons, the world’s largest, sit barely 100 kilometres from Norway’s border. He asserted that those nukes are not aimed at Norway, instead the United States is on their radar.