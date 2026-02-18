/Macron In India: French President Signals Sustained Momentum In India France Ties

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 10:30 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 10:30 IST
India and France have elevated their bilateral relationship, announcing a new strategic global partnership during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron held high-level talks focused on defence cooperation, technology, climate action, and Indo-Pacific security. The upgraded partnership signals deepening ties between the two nations amid shifting global geopolitics.