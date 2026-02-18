LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Macron In India: French President Signals Sustained Momentum In India France Ties

Macron In India: French President Signals Sustained Momentum In India France Ties

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 18, 2026, 10:30 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 10:30 IST
Macron In India: French President Signals Sustained Momentum In India France Ties
India and France have elevated their bilateral relationship, announcing a new strategic global partnership during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron held high-level talks focused on defence cooperation, technology, climate action, and Indo-Pacific security. The upgraded partnership signals deepening ties between the two nations amid shifting global geopolitics.

Trending Topics

trending videos