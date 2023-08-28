Libyan FM Najla Mangoush flees country after Israel reveals meeting with Israeli counterpart

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Libya demanded that Israel remove the story about the meeting, but it was too late: Riots broke out, and the foreign minister was accused of treason and fled, purportedly on a private plane, to Turkey.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos