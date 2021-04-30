Lahore HC Chief Justice says Pakistan army 'biggest land grabber’

Apr 30, 2021, 10:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In a rare rebuke of Pakistan's powerful Army, the Lahore High Court Chief Justice has called it the country's 'biggest land grabber' and said that its uniform is for the service to the nation and not to rule as a king.
Read in App