Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) reopens for evacuations

Aug 17, 2021, 09:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
After being closed for hours Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) has been reopened for evacuations. The airport was shut down Monday after crowds of civilians surged onto the runways.
