Kabul airport witnesses rush after people flee Afghanistan owing to Taliban's siege

Aug 24, 2021, 06:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Afghans are fleeing the country due to the Taliban's takeover. Foreign embassies spearheaded evacuation efforts. At least 18,000 Afghans were flown out in the past 24 hours. Qatari air force also helped the Afghans flee at the Kabul airport.
Read in App