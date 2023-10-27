Jammu: Unprovoked firing takes place in Jammu; One BSF soldier& four civilians injured | India News

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
A Border Security Force Jawan and four civilians were injured when Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at five Indian posts along the International Border (IB) in the Arnia and R S Pura sectors in Jammu Thursday night, a senior official said.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos