Jammu And Kashmir: A cafe inspired by a television fantasy drama near Dal Lake

Aug 02, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Located only a stone's throw away from Dal Lake in Srinagar, lies this cafe Winterfell. It's inspired by a television fantasy drama. The interior sport a medieval era brick and wood theme. Watch this video to know more.
Read in App