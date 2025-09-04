LOGIN
Italy floods 2025: Trieste drowns After heavy storm

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 14:26 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 14:26 IST
Eye witness Video Captured From A Car In Trieste, Italy Shows Streets Flooded After A Storm Hit The City. Video Showed People Wading Through The Inundated Streets Of The City.

