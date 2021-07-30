Israel to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to elderly

Jul 30, 2021, 01:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Israel, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, is trying to contain a new surge of coronavirus cases. According to the new plan, the govt will now offer the third dose of Covid-19 to the people over 60 years of age.
