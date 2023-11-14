World Cup
Israel-Hamas war: Protesters stage demonstrations across the world in support of Gaza
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 14, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets in London this weekend demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. Watch the video to know more.
