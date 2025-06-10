LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Hamas war: IDF says warning shots were fired when people approached troops
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 08:06 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 08:06 IST
Israel-Hamas war: IDF says warning shots were fired when people approached troops
Videos Jun 10, 2025, 08:06 IST

Israel-Hamas war: IDF says warning shots were fired when people approached troops

The Gaza Civil Defense Agency says at least 10 people have been killed and more than 30 wounded in a firing by Israeli troops at people trying to enter food distribution centers.

Trending Topics

trending videos