/Israel-Hamas war: 10 killed in IDF firing near Gaza aid centre

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 08:51 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 08:51 IST
Videos Jun 10, 2025, 08:51 IST

The Gaza Civil Defense Agency says at least 10 people have been killed and more than 30 wounded in a firing by Israeli troops at people trying to enter food distribution centers.

