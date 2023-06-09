Is something brewing between Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift?

Diljit Dosanjh was rumored to have been touchy with Taylor Swift during their dinner and according to reports the two were of course seen laughing and being touchy at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour in Vancouver. It looks like Diljit did not appreciate this piece of information going public and in fact took to Twitter and schooled people about privacy. But a few hours later, the Indian singer deleted the tweet no one knows why. Is Something Brewing between the two?