China’s pharmaceutical sector could face serious headwinds as Trump tariffs are aimed at bringing manufacturing back home. While pharmaceuticals were initially exempt from recent tariffs, Trump has not ruled out major trade barriers that could threaten China’s dominant position in the global drug supply chain. For decades, U.S. drugmakers have outsourced critical production steps to China and India to cut costs. In 2024 alone, U.S. pharmaceutical imports reached nearly $213 billion — over double the amount from a decade ago. Yet analysts say reversing this trend won’t be easy.