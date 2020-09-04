India's Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wion Education Summit

Sep 04, 2020, 06.35 PM(IST)
What does the National Education Policy 2020 mean for learners and India's education system? Will NEP 2020 succeed in bringing quality and equity in education? Listen to what Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Education, India, has to say.