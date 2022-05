On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently in Lumbini, Nepal. PM Modi received a pre-warmed welcomed from Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba. Modi tweeted, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable".