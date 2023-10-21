Indian Navy gets third guided missile destroyer Imphal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
The third guided-missile stealth destroyer, named "Imphal," has been delivered by Mazagon Docks four months ahead of schedule on Friday, giving the Navy a boost. With a displacement of 7,500 tons and a crew of 312, the 164-meter warship is equipped with surface-to-air missiles and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

