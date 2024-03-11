Indian ambassador to 2 EFTA countries, Mridul Kumar speaks to WION on India-EFTA trade pact
Against the backdrop of this historic deal Indian ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Mridul Kumar spoke to WION about the India- EFTA deal. In a significant boost to India's global trade credentials, New Delhi has signed a deal with the European free trade association. That's a four nation bloc, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, which will soon open an office in India. Watch to know more!