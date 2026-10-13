LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India-Ethiopia ties: India and Ethiopia push to deepen Economic ties

India-Ethiopia ties: India and Ethiopia push to deepen Economic ties

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:36 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali agreed to elevate India Ethiopia relations to a Strategic Partnership during PM Modi’s visit to Addis Ababa.

Trending Topics

trending videos