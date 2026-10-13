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India-Ethiopia ties: India and Ethiopia push to deepen Economic ties
India-Ethiopia ties: India and Ethiopia push to deepen Economic ties
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 13, 2026, 10:36 IST
| Updated:
Oct 13, 2026, 10:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali agreed to elevate India Ethiopia relations to a Strategic Partnership during PM Modi’s visit to Addis Ababa.
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