India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day, Indian PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs

Jan 26, 2021, 11.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday (January 26, 2021), which will be the first to be organized amid the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Narendra Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial on 72nd Republic Day.
