Imran Khan's Lahore rally: Former Pak PM lauds India's foreign policy again

Published: Aug 14, 2022, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former prime minister Imran Khan called on his supporters in Lahore for real freedom. He has also called for fresh elections and slammed Zardari for chaos in Karachi. Imran Khan has also lauded India's foreign policy again.
